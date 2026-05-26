David Dhawan is heading for retirement, and his final film would be Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The Bollywood romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles. The on-ground buzz is favorable so far, but can it dethrone VD’s 4-year-old opening record in India? Scroll below for the day 1 analysis.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The ticket windows are congested, but there’s not a single release that is a force. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is releasing on June 5, 2026. By then, Dhurandhar 2, Aakhri Sawal, and Krishnavataram Part 1 will likely conclude their theatrical journey. There will be competition from Bhooth Bangla, Chand Mera Dil, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which will likely achieve saturation in the next two weeks.

The official trailer received a highly positive response, as David Dhawan struck the right chords with his signature romantic-comedy directing style. According to the current buzz, Varun Dhawan starrer could open in the 7-9 crore range, as predicted by Koimoi earlier. If the trends surpass expectations in advance booking, it may clock the double-digit score.

Can it enter Varun Dhawan’s top 10 highest openers in India?

In order to enter the top 10 highest openers of Varun Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai must beat Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Since 2022, Raj Mehta’s directorial has been a part of the list. It is now to be seen if VD’s upcoming romantic comedy can finally take it off the list after 4 years and secure a spot for itself.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top 10 highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Kalank: 21.6 crore Dilwale: 21 crore Judwaa 2: 16.10 crore ABCD 2: 14.30 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 12.25 crore Baby John: 11.25 crore Dishoom: 11.05 crore Street Dancer 3D: 10.26 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 10.11 crore Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 9.28 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 11: Recovers 73% Budget, On Track To Become A Success!

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