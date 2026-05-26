Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi led Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is now chasing the 50 crore milestone in India. The romantic comedy drama maintained a decent hold on its second Monday and is on track to emerge as a box office success. Scroll below for the day 11 report!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the official figures, Mudassar Aziz’s directorial collected 1.41 crore on day 11. It witnessed a drop of 17% compared to 1.71 crore collected last Friday. There’s a limited show count due to competition against Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, Krishnavataram Part 1, Ek Din, and Chand Mera Dil. But Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is maintaining a steady pace.

The cumulative total in India reaches 43.75 crore net. Made against a budget of 60 crore, T-Series Films and BR Studios’ production has recovered 73% of its reported investments. There’s no significant competition until the arrival of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on June 5, 2026. There’s ample time to recover the required gap of 16.25 crore to enter the safe zone.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Day 8: 1.71 crore

Day 9: 3.13 crore

Day 10: 3.75 crore

Day 11: 1.41 crore

Total: 43.75 crore

7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do recently surpassed Ikkis to become the 7th highest grosser of 2026 in Bollywood. It is now chasing the domestic lifetime of The Kerala Story 2 (52.99 crore) and Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) to officially enter the top 5.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1184.73 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 191.31 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 43.75 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 29.62 crore Chand Mera Dil: 12.47 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 43.75 crore

Budget recovery: 73%

India gross: 51.62 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 12: Tovino Thomas Starrer Is A Success & 4th Highest Mollywood Grosser Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News