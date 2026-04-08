Rani Mukerji, as Shivani Shivaji Roy, is capturing massive digital records with Mardaani 3’s streaming on Netflix. The cop drama has set the digital space on fire, proving that the appetite for female-led thrillers is at an all-time high. In almost 1.5 weeks, the film has smashed its way into the top 5 most-viewed Netflix Films of 2026 in India.

Rani Mukerji Nails Records

Rani Mukerji has also delivered the 8th most-viewed female-led Indian film in the history of Netflix. It has surpassed the lifetime viewership of Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak (10.4 million views) and Taapsee Pannu‘s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (10.1 million views).

Mardaani 3 Week 2 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, from March 29 to April 5, 2026, Mardaani 3, in its second week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 6.3 million views on Netflix against 13.7 million viewing hours.

Check out the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2026. These films arrived on the platform either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: 31.1 Million Accused : 16.6 Million Made In Korea: 13.5 Million Haq: 11.3 Million Mardaani 3: 10.7 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 9.7 Million De De Pyaar De: 7.7 Million Border 2: 6.1 Million With Love | Akhanda 2: 3.9 Million Eko: 3.4 Million

The Mardaani franchise has gone viral globally, ranking among the Top 10 non-English films in 22 countries. Most impressively, it has snatched the #1 spot in 9 different nations, dominating the charts across Mauritius, Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE.

Mardaani 3 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the cop drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 4.4 million views | 9.5 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 6.3 million views | 13.7 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Total: 10.7 million views | 23.2 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

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Must Read: Made In Korea OTT Verdict: Priyanka Mohan Hits A Milestone For Most-Viewed Female Led Films In Only 3 Weeks On Netflix!

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