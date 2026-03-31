When an actress is spotted with one of India’s most-talked-about cricketers, the internet can’t help but speculate. Bigg Boss fame actress Mahira Sharma is once again making headlines after she was recently spotted with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, fanning the rumors of a budding romance.

The supposed couple seems to have sent social media into a frenzy after a video of Mahira and Siraj meeting up at a café went viral, sparking rumors about the star’s love life. While Mahira tends to keep her personal life private, her love life has often been a topic of interest.

Mohammad Siraj and Mahira sharma

were spotted at the same restaurant 👀🔥 and now fans are convinced something is definitely cooking between them. Are they secretly dating? pic.twitter.com/KpA2YRgCtn — MARCUS (@MARCUS907935) March 28, 2026

From her high-profile relationship with Paras Chhabra to her latest alleged link-up with Siraj. Here’s a look at Mahira Sharma’s love life.

2019: Mahira Sharma Began Dating Paras Chhabra On Bigg Boss

Sometimes, reality TV love doesn’t stay confined to the screen. This was the case for Mahira Sharma, who first rose to fame on Bigg Boss 13, after her friendship with fellow housemate Paras Chhabra blossomed into one of the season’s biggest attractions. The two grew close during their time in the Bigg Boss house and began dating after the season.

Mahira and Paras soon became one of the most-watched celebrity couples. They were regular fixtures on each other’s social media and made appearances together at several events. Both were also featured together in a music video, Rang Lageya, sung by Mohit Chauhan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paras x Mahira❣️ (@pahiraforlife)

2020–2022: Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra’s Relationship Gets Serious After Bigg Boss

Many celebrity couples that start on TV shows break up shortly after. But not Mahira and Paras. The duo managed to sustain their relationship for almost three years. The pair appeared in music videos together and were affectionate towards each other in public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paras S Chhabra (@paraschhabra)

2023: Breakup That Shocked Fans

Every relationship timeline has a pivotal moment. After over three years together, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra reportedly announced their separation in 2023. One of Bigg Boss 13’s most memorable romances ended after a string of arguments, according to several reports.

Fans speculated about what went wrong, and the breakup soon made headlines. The breakup signaled a significant change in Mahira’s public dating history, even though neither party engaged in much drama. But the split marked a major shift in Mahira’s public dating history.

Later, in 2024, Paras took to his podcast, Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, to reveal the reason behind the breakup and said, “Toh bus wohi live-in mein the hum, toh jaise maine kaha live-in ke zyaada tar relationship kharab he hote hain. (We were in a live-in relationship, and as I said, a live-in relationship often breaks relationships. implying that this was the reason behind the couple’s split).” He later went on to say, “Maybe we were not meant to be together. But the time we spent together was valuable and taught me a lot in life.”

2026: Mahira & Mohammed Siraj Dating Rumours Take Over The Internet

Just when fans thought Mahira had kept her personal life completely under wraps, fresh rumors linked her with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The speculation reportedly began after social media users noticed Siraj interacting with Mahira’s posts online, followed by reports claiming the two were “getting to know each other.” However, the story soon took another turn.

According to Times Now, Mahira later shut down the rumors, reportedly stating, “Stop spreading rumors; I’m not dating anyone.” Siraj, too, called the claims “completely untrue and baseless.” Now, with the latest spotting once again putting both names in the same conversation, the rumor mill is back in action.

For now, though, Mahira’s dating history remains defined by one confirmed public relationship, Paras Chhabra, while the Siraj chapter continues to live in the world of speculation.

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