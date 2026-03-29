Matka King, a Prime Video original series, is an intense drama set in the fast-changing world of Bombay in the 1960s. Headlined by Vijay Varma, the show has already created a buzz among the audience. Streaming platform Prime Video has officially shared a key update, and it coincides with the actor’s birthday. This has sparked fresh curiosity around the series and the audience who have been awaiting its release.

The makers have confirmed that Matka King will premiere worldwide on April 17, 2026 on Prime Video. The series will be available across India and over 240 countries and territories, signaling a large-scale global rollout for the project.

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Matka King Plot

Matka King traces the fictional journey of an enterprising cotton trader who creates a new gambling system, dubbed ‘Matka’, turning an elite pastime into a nationwide phenomenon. The story follows Brij Bhatti, a sharp-minded and enterprising cotton trader, played by Vijay Varma, who navigates the fast-changing landscape of 1960s Bombay in pursuit of legitimacy and respect.

Set against a world of bustling markets, crowded chawls, and shifting power dynamics, what begins as an ambitious idea soon takes on a life of its own, drawing in people across social strata. As aspirations grow and stakes rise, the series unfolds into a gripping narrative shaped by ambition, power, and belonging.

Matka King Cast

Matka King features Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles, along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles.

Matka King Creators

Matka King is created and written by Abhay Koranne and helmed by filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. The series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan, under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Productions. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, on April 17.

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