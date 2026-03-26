Priyanka Mohan is officially the new digital sweetheart! After a solid start, her latest dramedy Made In Korea has exploded in its second week on Netflix. The Hallyu-infused Indian drama is proving to be a massive global puller, breaking into charts across continents and trending in 54 countries in the Netflix top 10 in its second week.

From Europe to South America, the Priyanka Mohan starrer is finding an audience everywhere. More impressively, the film has claimed the number 1 Spot in 7 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, and the UAE.

As per the data by Netflix, Made In Korea, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 6.7 million on Netflix against 12.7 million viewing hours and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film has officially hit almost 20.4 million viewing hours in almost a month of its streaming!

With a total viewership of 10.8 million in two weeks, the dramedy has also found a spot in the top 10 most-viewed films on Netflix.

Check out the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2026. These films arrived on the platform either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: 26.3 Million Accused: 16.6 Million Haq: 11.3 Million Made In Korea: 10.8 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 9.7 Million De De Pyaar De: 7.7 Million With Love | Akhanda 2: 3.9 Million Eko: 3.4 Million Border 2: 3.3 Million Anaganaga Oka Raju: 2 Million

Made In Korea OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the spy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 4.1 million views | 7.7 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 6.7 million views | 12.7 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Total: 10.8 million views | 20.4 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

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