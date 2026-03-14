When we find ourselves fascinated by new information, we tend to pour our souls into knowing everything about it. The fascination sometimes finds its roots deep within our psyche, to the point that reaching the summit becomes one of our life goals. ‘Made in Korea’ tells the story of one such girl from a remote village in Tamil Nadu who discovered South Korea through history and eventually found herself fascinated by its culture, customs, and people. The movie was released on Netflix on March 12. It stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead, and RA Karthik directs it.

Made In Korea Plot: What The Film Is About?

‘Made in Korea’ talks about a girl, Shenba, who is so engrossed and fascinated by Korean culture that she would not stop dreaming of going to South Korea, even if it caused problems within her family. She loves a man named Mani, who has yet to find a decent career. She puts all her trust in him and leaves her home to be with him. But everything goes awry when Mani dupes her and absconds to Mumbai. She finds herself alone in South Korea and somehow manages to make a living there. She makes a few friends there and eventually starts a small restaurant, feeling nostalgic about the times when she used to help her father in his small eatery.

Made In Korea Ending Explained: Does Shenba Return To South Korea?

As the movie reaches its climax, Shenba leaves South Korea in a hurry after seeing news of a devastating weather storm in her hometown in India. She also cuts off contact with her Korean friends. Mani comes to her with reconciliation, and she somehow forgives him. The reconciliation goes rather more softly than one would expect, especially after Mani stole money from Shenba’s father and betrayed her trust. She had left her family because Mani asked her to come with him, no questions asked.

One could argue that the film gives off vibes akin to the 2014 film “Queen,” in which Rani goes on her honeymoon and finds her own way in a city where she doesn’t know the language or the people. She comes back to India after a life-changing experience in Paris. Except, at the end of ‘Made in Korea,’ Shenba goes back to South Korea to resume running the small restaurant she had set up with Yeon-ok.

Made In Korea Review: Is The Netflix Film Worth Watching?

‘Made In Korea’ is predictable from start to finish. While it doesn’t anchor itself to a strong story, it serves as a fan letter to every K-pop and K-drama fan who has dreamt of visiting South Korea. The acting was decent enough to keep the story going, but there was certainly room for improvement. Director RA. Karthik gave us Nitham Oru Vaanam in 2022, a heartfelt film that left us with a sweet ache. But Made in Korea seems to be running on tropes and borrowed ideas that are better left behind.

What is worth noting here is that Shenba’s character growing up had similar pains to those of an average Indian fan. Most of us grew up with limited exposure to and availability of Korean music before the recognition rushed in. Shenba’s struggle to keep up with Korean entertainment, learn the language, and dream of visiting the country might resonate with those who still wish from afar.

Made in Korea had its heart in the right place. With a little tighter storytelling and better translations, the movie might have made a sweet addition to the watchlist of a K-drama fan.

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