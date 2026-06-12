Disha Patani is returning to the big screens with the adventure action comedy, Welcome To The Jungle. The multi-starrer led by Akshay Kumar is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026. But we’re super curious to see if the 33-year-old diva can deliver her 2nd highest Bollywood opener ever. Scroll below for the day 1 potential!

Welcome To The Jungle is enjoying good pre-release hype

The official trailer of Ahmed Khan’s directorial was released on Thursday, June 11, 2026. It received positive reactions, as fans expressed their excitement to witness Akshay Kumar and his gang in a chaotic yet fun mess. The adventure action comedy has witnessed an impressive surge in BookMyShow interests, which now stand at 77.6K+.

As predicted by Koimoi, Welcome To The Jungle may score an opening in the range of 25-27 crore net in India. The odds are in favor. Akshay Kumar recently delivered a success with Bhooth Bangla and is returning to the comedy genre again, raising our expectations. Suniel Shetty co-starrer will also enjoy a holiday benefit due to Muharram.

Disha Patani set to deliver her 2nd highest Bollywood opener?

Disha Patani delivered her biggest Bollywood opener in 2019 with Salman Khan’s Bharat. Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial had collected 42.30 crore net on its opening day. While that will stay out of reach, Welcome To The Jungle could very well beat Baaghi 4 and steal the second spot. It will have to earn over 25.10 crore to achieve the target, which is well within the predicted lines.

Check out Disha Patani’s highest Bollywood openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Bharat: 42.30 crore Baaghi 2: 25.10 crore Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 22.5 crore MS Dhoni: 21.30 crore Ek Villain Returns: 7.05 crore Malang: 6.71 crore Yodha: 4.25 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Completes 8 Weeks With 66% Profits, Will Akshay Kumar Finally Enter The 200 Crore Club?

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