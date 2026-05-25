The duo of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty has entertained us over the decades, and now, it is all set to make a big return with Welcome To The Jungle. The duo was first seen together in 1993’s Waqt Hamara Hai, and since then, their chemistry has been loved by movie buffs. Now, their fans are excited as they return after a 14-year gap. With their much-awaited reunion, the duo is all set to deliver the first double-digit opening at the Indian box office in 32 years. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have worked together in 13 films

Off-screen, Akshay and Suniel share a close bond, which is reflected on-screen, as their chemistry is loved by movie lovers. In key roles, the duo has shared the screen in 13 films so far, staring from Waqt Hamara Hai. In India, it opened at 9 lakh. It was followed by the highly popular film, Mohra, which scored 60 lakh on day 1. Hum Hain Bemisaal opened at 39 lakh, followed by Sapoot’s 74 lakh.

Dhadkan marks Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s fifth collaboration, and it opened at 78 lakh. It was followed by Hera Pheri, which scored 64 lakh on the opening day. Awara Paagal Deewana earned 1.53 crore on day 1, followed by Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, which opened at 1.35 crore. Aan: Men at Work made 1.4 crore on day 1. Deewane Huye Paagal scored an opening day of 2.24 crore, followed by Phir Hera Pheri, which scored 3.28 crore on the opening day. De Dana Dan marked their biggest opening together with 6.13 crore. Their last collaboration together, Thank You, scored 4.95 crore on day 1.

Day 1 collection of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s films together (highest to lowest):

De Dana Dan – 6.13 crore Thank You – 4.95 crore Phir Hera Pheri – 3.28 crore Deewane Huye Paagal – 2.24 crore Awara Paagal Deewana – 1.53 crore Aan: Men at Work – 1.4 crore Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani – 1.35 crore Dhadkan – 78 lakh Sapoot – 74 lakh Hera Pheri – 64 lakh Mohra – 60 lakh Hum Hain Bemisaal – 39 lakh Waqt Hamara Hai – 9 lakh

The duo is set to deliver its first double-digit opening!

After Thank You, which was released in 2011, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have come together for Welcome To The Jungle. Considering the franchise’s brand value, the third installment of the Welcome franchise is likely to open big, crossing the 10 crore net mark like a cakewalk at the Indian box office. So, after a 14-year gap, the duo is set to deliver their double-digit opening.

Not just 10 crore, but Welcome To The Jungle is likely to be their first 15 crore and 20 crore net opening together in India.

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