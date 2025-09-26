Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is a renowned personality and is fondly called Anna, meaning elder brother. The actor once did a daring act of rescuing around four hundred girls in a human trafficking operation. The actor once opened up about it and spoke about his mother-in-law, Vipula Kadri’s involvement.

Suniel Shetty is a versatile actor who has made remarkable movies in the film industry. As he continues contributing to Indian cinema, he once shared the brave thing he did years back. He spoke about how the underworld was behind them for the rescue operation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

A Secret Operation Of Rescuing 400 Girls

In an interview with Zoom, Suniel Shetty got candid about the human-trafficking operation where he helped rescue 400 girls. He revealed that he and his mother-in-law used to run an NGO called Trafficking in India, but they changed it to Vipla Foundation later. His mother-in-law and other NGOs got together and took the initiative to rescue 400 girls. Shetty also explained that he never spoke about it because this could have been harmful, and these things happened with the highest level of confidential team, apart from the CM, and then the police commissioner.

Suniel Shetty Revealed The Real Hero Behind The Operation

Suniel Shetty said, “The only reason I’m speaking to you about this is because I know how to be put right, and the only reason I need to talk about it is also because I’m not the hero of this. I was a messenger, and yes, I did whatever that I did. After that, there were a lot of people who helped me manage this, but the credit belongs to unearthing this and everything and having the guts to do it was my mother-in-law.”

He continued, “For me to talk to you was only and only reason is that I’m not the hero. I was one of the character actors. The hero was my mother-in-law and her NGO and the other NGOs that supported her. The heroes were the Mumbai police and the officials who supported it.”

The Hera Pheri star shared that he was always working with his mother-in-law, who is an inspiring figure in his life. Shetty puts her on the same pedestal as his own mother. Suniel also revealed how the underworld was after them because of their bravery. He recalled, “We had the underworld after us after that, but we managed, thanks to good friends and the police and the department.”

Suniel Shetty recalled how Jet Airways came forward to help them in their initiative and gave a shout-out to Naresh Goel and his wife. He says one cannot forget the contribution of all these people to this great cause. The actor opened up about it 26 years later because he feels it is wrong to credit him alone for what happened back then.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty has Welcome to The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Salman Khan Once Insulted Anu Malik & Himesh Reshammiya In A Single Sentence But What Happened Next Was A Volcano Explosion, “Main Uthaaye Huye Gaane Nahi Gaata”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News