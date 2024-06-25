There is a lot of curiosity around Welcome 3, titled Welcome To The Jungle. It will be a star-studded affair as the project casts Akshay Kumar, Arshad Wasi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Paresh Rawal, among others. But two of our favorite members – Anil Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, will not be reprising their iconic characters. Uday bhai has finally broken his silence and below are all the details you need!

One cannot imagine Welcome without Udai Bhai and Majnu Bhai. But it seems the makers have something fresh planned for us, and we hope it will be a worthy twist. Ahmed Khan, the man behind Baaghi 2, is taking over the directorial role for Welcome 3.

Many wouldn’t know, but Nana Patekar wasn’t convinced to play the role of Uday in Welcome (2007). But it was director Anees Bazmee who instilled the faith in him. In a new interview with The Lallantop, the 73-year-old actor recalls, “But it wouldn’t have been complete if Anil and I weren’t doing it together. If Anil and I are there, then only Welcome is possible. If you remove me, then he alone can’t make Welcome and vice-versa.”

After the failure of Welcome Back (2015) at the box office, Nana Patekar got into introspective mode and decided with Anil Kapoor that they wouldn’t be a part of Welcome To The Jungle. He adds, “They did approach us. We said no. Kahani nahi hai. Utna mazza nahi aaya. (There’s no story. We didn’t enjoy it as much).”

Was this an indirect hint by Nana Patekar that Welcome To The Jungle may not live upto the expectations at the box office? We hope not!

Welcome 3 also stars Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh. Sanjay Dutt was also cast in a pivotal role, but the veteran star backed out, citing health reasons.

Welcome To The Jungle was slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024. But as per new reports, there’s been an unexpected postponement due to production delays!

