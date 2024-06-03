Sukesh Chandrasekhar is head over heels in love with Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez, and he isn’t shying away from showcasing it. So much so that the conman ends up gifting a ‘real star’ to his alleged lover. He’s written a 3-page long love letter with the big surprise. Scroll below for all the details!

Sukesh is currently behind bars in Tihar jail in a 200 crore money laundering case. In December 2021, Jacqueline was questioned for as long as 10 hours as the Enforcement Directorate investigated her possible connection to the case. She has been named an accused and is currently on interim bail granted by the court on a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

As most know, Jacqueline Fernandez made her Cannes debut this year. She left us drooling with her stunning looks. But more than anyone, it was Sukesh Chandrasekhar who fell in love with her all over again. And it isn’t us but the conman who himself expressed so in a love letter shared with the media.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar penned, “My Baby Girl, Jacqueline Baby firstly I have been missing you, Super Crazzy, falling in love with you Crazier. Baby you Stole the Show in Cannes, your look in Gold, was Jazzy and Super Classy Too Pretty to handle my love. Through your other photo shoot pictures, you stole My heart over Again, my CupCake. Baby I have a Surprise gift for you today, Baby Today I am gifting You a ‘Star’.”

Chandrasekhar then revealed naming a star on Jacqueline Fernandez, located in the astronomical constellation of Leo, with the coordinates RA09H37M26.98ot12°2215.TI.

In the lengthy letter, Sukesh also mentioned that he listens to Yimmy Yimmy at least 100 times a day and hopes his special surprise will feature Jacqueline Fernandez’s “world’s prettiest smile.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar concluded his message by saying, “I love you like Crazzy, my Baby Boo. Thank you for loving me and giving me strength. I can feel you every second around me. Missing you my Baby Can’t Wait, Love you My Bomma.”

We wonder what Jacqueline Fernandez has to say about the personal message which is now circulating in the media.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Or Johnny Depp? Netizens Confuse SRK’s New Avatar For Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor At Ambani Bash; Check Out The Uncanny Resemblance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News