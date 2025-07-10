Viewers waiting for the return of R&AW agent Himmat Singh in Special Ops Season 2 will now have to exercise a little more patience. The much-awaited spy thriller, originally slated for a July 11, 2025, launch, is now scheduled for a July 18, 2025, release.

That comes as a surprise to many, especially since the buzz around Special Ops 2 has been surging since the announcement of the new season. From exciting action sequences to nail-biting cyber warfare, this new season guarantees an exhilarating storyline with some of the industry’s finest.

Kay Kay Menon Shares Update On Special Ops 2

To calm fans, lead actor Kay Kay Menon shared a short video message on social media. He confirmed the delay and said, “To all Special Ops fans, the second season will now stream on July 18 instead of July 11. It’s just one more week. I know it’s a bit more waiting, but some things are beyond our control. Don’t worry, all episodes will be available on July 18.”

The update came along with a caption from the makers that read, “We understand you’re on the edge of your seat, but thoda aur intezar and it’s going to be worth all the wait! all episodes streaming from July 18, only on #JioHotstar.” Fans were disappointed by the delay, but many appreciated the honest update and are happy that all episodes will drop at once, giving them a chance to binge-watch the full season.

Himmat Singh Returns To Take On Cyber Crime

In this new season, the stakes are higher than ever. Special Ops 2 moves away from classic spy missions and dives deep into the dangerous world of cyber terrorism and artificial intelligence. This time, Himmat Singh must lead a team to solve the mystery behind the kidnapping of a senior scientist.

Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair, the series also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Karan Tacker, and Gautami Kapoor, among others. Neeraj Pandey, a one-of-a-kind director and producer, known for his trademark hard-hitting narrative style-stop short of being a legend for his directorial offerings like A Wednesday, Special 26, The Freelancer, and Khakee, takes up the mantle again.

With the timely release of all episodes on July 18, the fans have been served the binge-watching season without any hindrances. Though the release has been pushed by a week, the hype and excitement around Special Ops 2 are only getting stronger.

Check out the trailer for Special Ops Season 2 below:

