The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 drops its episodes weekly, and in the latest episode, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma graced the show. Kapil Sharma’s show has once again dropped below the top five in Netflix’s weekly global list and has recorded the lowest viewership. Keep scrolling for more.

Kapil Sharma’s comedy is a hit among viewers, and it returned with a bang last month. The pilot episode of the latest season featured Salman Khan, while the episode was packed with Metro… In Dino cast members. Rohit Sharma appeared on the show in two episodes, generating 2.6 million and 1.6 million views in seasons 1 and 2, respectively. Unfortunately, Gambhir and co failed to outnumber Rohit’s episodes in terms of views.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT Verdict (Week 3)

Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 witnessed a harsh decline of over 40% from last week. People enjoyed the Metro… In Dino starcast’s episode, more than Gautam Gambhir and co. Based on Netflix data, the third episode garnered 1.2 million views this week and is at the 7th rank on the weekly global top 10 list. The episode was watched for 3.7 million hours. The show has been on the global top ten list for three consecutive weeks.

Trending in 9 countries

The third episode is in the top 10 in nine countries across Asia and Africa. Unfortunately, it is not at the top of the list in any of the countries. Some of the places where the show is trending include India, the Maldives, the UAE, and Bangladesh.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict Summary

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the show on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: Salman Khan: 1.6 Million Views | 1.9 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Week 2: Metro In Dino Cast: 2 Million Views | 4.5 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 4

Week 3: Coach and the Cricketers | 1.2 Million Views | 3.7 Million Hours | Rank 7

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar as guests. Owing to their extraordinary acting flair, they have always attracted viewers’ attention and might increase viewership. It will air on July 12, 2025.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thug Life OTT Verdict: After Box Office Failure, Misses 2.6 Million Target For Entry Into Top 5 South Debuts Of 2025 On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News