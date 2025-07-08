Akshay Kumar led Kesari Chapter 2 could not gain the ‘hit’ verdict at the Indian box office. But the historical courtroom drama, co-starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, is a massive success online. It has surpassed Jewel Thief and every single premiere to emerge as the most-viewed Indian film of 2025 on OTT. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Verdict Week 4

Between June 30 and July 6, 2025, Kesari Chapter 2 was the second-most viewed film on digital platforms. In its fourth week on JioHotstar, it amassed a whopping 3 million viewership. At the #1 spot is Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which garnered approximately 5.5 million views on Netflix during the same period.

Kesari Chapter 2 has gained a total viewership of 18.3 million in the last four weeks on JioHotstar. It previously surpassed the viewership of every theatrical release that premiered on OTT platforms except Netflix.

Take a look at the breakdown of OTT viewership of Kesari Chapter 2 in the last four weeks:

Week 1: 5.7 Million

Week 2: 5.8 Million

Week 3: 3.6 Million

Week 4: 3 million

Total: 18.1 million

Kesari Chapter 2 vs most-viewed OTT films of 2025

Unfortunately, Akshay Kumar starrer missed out on beating Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins as the most-watched OTT film of 2025 by only 0.1 million. For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s action adventure has amassed 18.2 million views on Netflix.

The milestone will be unlocked in the on-going week, and Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial will set new benchmarks for OTT premieres in 2025.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed Indian films on OTT in 2025:

Jewel Thief: 18.2 million Kesari Chapter 2: 18.1 million Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million Good Bad Ugly: 9.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative yearly viewership data provided by Ormax.

