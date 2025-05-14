Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and others, Netflix’s Jewel Thief is continuing its stellar run on the OTT platform, garnering phenomenal numbers in terms of viewership, making records in three weeks already after becoming the most viewed Indian film of 2025 on Netflix, last week itself!

Trending In 9 Countries

The heist drama produced by Marflix has found a spot in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in a total of 9 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Morocco, Mauritius, and Nigeria!

Jewel Thief OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from May 5 to May 11, Jewel Thief, in its third week, garnered a viewership of 2.1 million on Netflix against 4.2 million viewing hours and secured the 9th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘Exterritoral’ at number 1 this week with 23.7 million views.

Check out the two-week viewership of the thriller, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.8 million | 15.4 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 8.3 million | 16.3 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 3: 2.1 million | 4.2 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Total: 18.2 million views

Most Viewed Netflix Films From 2023 – 25

Saif Ali Khan’s heist drama has now entered the list of the top 10 most-viewed films on Netflix in the last two years. Jewel Thief has secured the 10th spot with a total of 18.2 million views, pushing Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Jaane Jaan out of the top 10. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Verma, Jaane Jaan secured a viewership of 16.4 million in its lifetime.

Check out the viewership numbers of the most-watched Netflix films. These films might be a direct or a theatrical release and have arrived on Netflix between 2023 – 2025.

Jawan: 29.8 Million Animal: 26.4 Million Laapataa Ladies: 26.2 Million Maharaja: 24.9 Million Crew: 24.5 Million Fighter: 23.4 Million Shaitan: 22.6 Million Dunki: 18.3 Million Lucky Baskhar: 18.7 Million Jewel Thief: 18.2 Million (in 3 weeks) (in 3 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are assessed based on the official data given by Netflix in a cumulative viewership data that arrives twice a year.

