Ajith Kumar’s second film of the year has also arrived on Netflix this week and is trending at number 1 in India. However, the debut week viewership of his latest arrival on Netflix is lagging behind the debut week views of his last film that arrived on Netflix – Vidaamuyarchi.

Trending In 13 Countries

Ajith Kumar’s action comedy is trending at the number 1 spot in India, Bangladesh, and Srilanka on Netflix in the top 10 non-English films of the week. It has also found a spot in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in 10 other countries, including Mauritius, Nigeria, Bahrain, Maldives, and others.

Good Bad Ugly OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from May 5 to May 11, Good Bad Ugly, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2.6 million on Netflix against 6 million viewing hours and secured the 8th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘Exterritorial’ at number 1 this week.

Top 5 South Indian Debuts Of 2025

Matching Officer On Duty’s debut, Ajith Kumar‘s GBU has entered the list of the top 5 debut week viewership registered by South Indian Films. Although, it failed to surpass the debut week views of Vidaamuyarchi.

Check out the debut week viewership for all the South Indian films ranked from highest to lowest. These films arrived on Netflix in 2025 either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Test: 2.7 Million Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million Good Bad Ugly: 2.6 Million Daaku Mahaaraaj: 2.4 Million Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million Court: State VS A Nobody: 2.2 Million Dragon: 2.1 Million Rifle Club: 1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

