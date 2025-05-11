Ajith Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in the South Indian film industry and has also made a profound mark on the racing sphere. However, apart from this, he had once set up a stellar example for his fans. For the unversed, this happened when the superstar was not very financially sound at the beginning of his career.

According to a report in Newsx, Ajith Kumar was experiencing an acute financial crisis at the beginning of his career. It was during this time that the Vidaamuyarchi actor was offered a soft drink ad for a hefty paycheck. He was offered a whopping 1 crore for the soft drink advertisement, which could have solved several of his financial constraints.

However, Ajith Kumar was quick to refuse the offer and had a solid reason for the same. The report stated that the Valimai actor turned down the offer because he felt that if he appeared in the soft drink commercial, his fans would go and buy the soft drink. He added that this would set a bad example for his fans.

His gesture of turning down a lucrative offer with a heavy paycheck despite facing initial financial struggles was much appreciated by the fans. However, the megastar is not the only one who turned down a soft drink example to set the right example for his fans. Apart from Thala Ajith, many other celebs also turned down advertisements for products which they felt would set a bad example for the fans.

According to India Today, Amitabh Bachchan also turned down an advertisement for a soft drink brand for the second time after a little girl questioned him on why he is promoting something that her school teacher labeled as a poison. Apart from this, Anushka Sharma and the late Sushant Singh Rajput also turned down advertisements for fairness brands. Well, this truly sets as a good example for their fans who tend to sometimes blindly follow their favorite celebs.

