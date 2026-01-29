The re-release of Mankatha opened to a bumper response all over, but moving ahead, it is failing to challenge the record holders. For a reissue, the film has pulled off strong numbers, but they haven’t been record-breaking at the worldwide box office. In the last couple of days, it crossed the 13 crore mark, but since then, there hasn’t been much improvement. Given this trend, the film has yet to cross the 15 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

How much did Mankatha re-release earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

The Tamil action thriller grossed over 4 crores on the opening day, and the momentum remained intact till the opening weekend. Afterwards, it saw much bigger drops than expected. Speaking about the latest collection update, the film earned 12 lakh domestically on day 6, pushing the overall tally to 10.34 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 12.2 crore gross.

Internationally, the re-release of Mankatha has scored below expectations, and so far, it has earned 1.3 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 6-day worldwide box office collection stands at 13.5 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 10.34 crores

India gross – 12.2 crores

Overseas gross – 1.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 13.5 crores

Set to score the 3rd biggest opening week

With 13.5 crores coming in 6 days, one thing is clear that Mankatha re-release is far from beating Padayappa’s opening week. For those who don’t know, Rajinikanth‘s Padayappa earned 16 crore gross in the first week. Staying below Padayappa, the Ajith Kumar starrer is likely to earn just below 14 crores, thus ending the 7-day run as the third-highest opening week grosser among Kollywood re-releases globally.

Take a look at the highest opening week grossers among Kollywood re-releases globally:

Ghilli – 20 crores Padayappa – 16 crores Mankatha – 13.5 crores (1 day to go) Sachein – 10.25 crores

