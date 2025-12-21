Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest forces in Kollywood, and over the years, he has delivered several big box office successes. However, his run in the post-COVID era has been disappointing. In 2025, he had an opportunity to make a roaring comeback at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the Kollywood superstar couldn’t deliver it big, thus failing to improve his post-COVID track record. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Vidaamuyarchi turned out to be a big failure

After a one-year gap, Thala Ajith returned to the big screen in 2025 with not one but two movies. It started with Vidaamuyarchi, which was expected to do well since the actor was returning after a year. Unfortunately, mixed reviews from critics and similar word of mouth from the ticket-buying audience affected the film’s run. It couldn’t even touch the 100 crore mark and wrapped up the run with a poor total.

Made on a massive budget of 185 crores, Vidaamuyarchi earned just 80.58 crore net at the Indian box office. Since it couldn’t even recover half of the budget, the film secured a flop verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Good Bad Ugly crossed 150 crores but failed due to its massive budget

After Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar came up with Good Bad Ugly. Unlike Vidaamuyarchi, this one was a complete commercial entertainer. It fetched mixed reviews from critics, but since it featured Thala in a massy character, it managed to do well with the masses. Reports suggest that the film made fair profits for the makers and didn’t incur losses for the buyers.

However, if we consider the Indian box office run in isolation, Good Bad Ugly ultimately proved to be a failure. According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of 200 crores. Domestically, it earned 153.77 crore net, thus suffering a deficit of 46.23 crores. It secured a losing verdict.

Ajith Kumar didn’t taste a single success at the Indian box office in 2025

If we combine the collections of both biggies, Ajith Kumar enjoyed a cumulative net of 234.35 crores, but couldn’t deliver a clean success. So his success ratio for 2025 is 0%.

Talking about the investment, a total of 385 crores was spent on Thala’s 2025 releases. In return, his movies managed to earn only 234.35 crore net, thus recovering 60.87% of the total budget spent. He suffered a deficit of 150.65 crores, which is a big number.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

