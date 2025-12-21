Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is feeling the heat in the US box office as four giant releases rushed in before the holidays. The film entered its third Friday with high hopes but saw a sharp fall in earnings. The drop feels brutal for fans who watched it pull strong numbers for two straight weeks. The box office mood around it now sounds tense and curious at the same time.

Holiday Season Crammed With Massive Competing Releases

The Hollywood box office suddenly turned busy with massive titles rushing in ahead of the Christmas holidays. Avatar: Fire and Ash arrived with huge hype under James Cameron’s name. Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid pulled interest from young viewers, while the faith-based animated film David added a different flavor to the market. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants also came in with a relatively big family appeal.

And alongside them already stood Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, and of course, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. The lineup has now turned the Christmas frame into a crowded battle, as every day feels like a more intense contest for attention.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Box Office Performance

For 15 straight days, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 earned more than a million dollars daily, and the consistency felt strong. Then the new movies landed, and the earnings dipped sharply. The film brought in only $2.2 million on Friday with a steep 61% drop from the previous Friday’s $5.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It is now playing in 3,012 theaters across the US, after losing 567 theaters at the start of its third weekend. The domestic total has reached $103.8 million, while overseas collections stand at $84.2 million, bringing the worldwide haul to $188.1 million.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $103.8 million

International – $84.2 million

Total – $188.1 million

Last weekend, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 finished second in the US weekend chart with $19.4 million, while Zootopia 2 ruled the frame with $25.9 million in three days. The mood has shifted now, though. At the beginning of this weekend, the horror film slipped to number 6, and early outlook points toward a $7 million to $9 million third weekend.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Nears Top 30 Highest-Grossing Films In The US

Even with the drop, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is about to reach a proud milestone. It is moving close to the top 30 highest-grossing films of all time in the US. It has already surpassed The Conjuring 2’s $102.5 million lifetime domestic haul and Annabelle: Creation’s $102 million.

The film is now nearing the $200 million worldwide mark. The coming days will show whether it climbs with steady strength or falls off precipitously as the big banner movies battle for Christmas Eve real estate.

Check out the trailer of the movie:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

