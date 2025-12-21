Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 is now in its fourth week in theaters. The movie has already crossed a billion dollars in revenue worldwide, ranking as the second-highest-grossing movie globally. However, the domestic box office numbers have not displayed a similar trajectory.

With a current domestic haul of $272.3 million, Zootopia 2 stands as the eighth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 in North America so far. If the film maintains its current momentum, it is expected to overtake both The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($274.3 million) and Sinners ($279.7 million) domestically either today or by tomorrow, potentially climbing to become the sixth-highest-grossing title of the year in North America.

Despite losing 295 theaters yesterday, the animated blockbuster delivered an impressive $4 million on Friday in the North American market. This marks the second-biggest post-Thanksgiving fourth Friday ever for an animated film, registering a 35.5% drop compared to last Friday. After already surpassing several notable past hits, Zootopia 2 is now edging closer to the North American total of Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning sci-fi survival thriller, Gravity. Here’s how much more the Disney sequel needs to earn to outgross the 2013 movie at the domestic box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Gravity – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $272.3 million

International: $878.9 million

Worldwide: $1.151 billion

Gravity – Box Office Summary

North America: $274.1 million

International: $449.7 million

Worldwide: $723.8 million

Based on the above numbers, the Disney sequel is currently behind the Sandra Bullock and George Clooney starrer space thriller by approximately $1.8 million in domestic earnings. Given its steady momentum, Zootopia 2 appears well-positioned to overtake Gravity in North America either today or by tomorrow.

Zootopia 2 vs. Zootopia – North America Box Office Comparison

At the time of writing, Zootopia 2 continues to trail the original Zootopia, which finished its domestic run with $341.3 million. This puts the sequel around $69 million short of surpassing the first film’s North American total. With fresh competition from major releases like Avatar: Fire and Ash and the animated biblical musical adventure David, it remains uncertain whether Zootopia 2 can bridge this gap before the end of its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict is expected to be clear in the coming weeks.

Zootopia 2 – Plot & Main Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

