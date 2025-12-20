Zootopia 2 might not stay at the top of the domestic box office rankings after this weekend, with Avatar 3 in the theaters now. But the animated sequel is on track to beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Sinners to inch closer to 2025’s top 5 highest-grossing films list at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year at the domestic box office. However, it is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, but domestically, it still has miles to go before achieving the #1 crown in the domestic box office rankings.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection after 23 days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Zootopia 2 collected $2 million on its 4th Thursday at the box office in North America. It is the 2nd biggest post-Thanksgiving 4th Thursday ever, with strong legs and just a 16.5% drop from last Thursday. When compared with the first film, the sequel collected less than Zootopia. The first film collected $3.2 million on its 4th Thursday at the domestic box office. After 23 days, the domestic total of the film is $268.3 million.

Set to enter 2025’s top 5 highest-grossing films list

According to the report, Zootopia’s sequel is the 8th highest-grossing film of 2025. It is less than $10 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Sinners to become the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office.

For the unversed, Sinners is the highest-grossing horror film of the year domestically. It collected $279.6 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $274.2 million domestically, becoming this year’s top-grossing MCU film. In one weekend, Zootopia 2 is expected to surpass them and become 2025’s sixth-highest-grossing film in North America. To enter the top 5, it will have to outrun Wicked: For Good’s $316.2 million domestic total.

Zootopia 2, released on November 26, is projected to earn between $370 million and $400 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. The film collected $1.14 billion at the worldwide box office.

Box office summary

North America – $268.3 million

International – $878.9 million

Worldwide – $1.14 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office: Lower Than Its Predecessor, Still Emerges As 2025’s 5th Biggest Thursday Previews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News