Avatar: Fire and Ash finally lands in theatres today, and the noise around James Cameron’s third chapter feels loud for a reason. The film arrives with massive expectations from audiences across the world, and early numbers already show that this franchise still pulls crowds without begging for attention.

While industry trackers expect the film to earn anywhere between $340 million–$380 million worldwide in its opening weekend, which sits below The Way of Water’s huge $444 million start, Fire and Ash is quietly drawing a different picture in Europe. France and Italy, in particular, are turning into headline markets, showing the kind of response that suits a film of this scale.

Avatar Fire and Ash France Box Office Delivers Record Opening

France has opened its doors wide for Fire and Ash, helped strongly by positive word of mouth that started spreading fast. The sci-fi epic earned an estimated $3.4 million on its Wednesday opening, marking the biggest opening day of the year in the country. That figure moved past two major billion-dollar hits of the year, Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch, both of which opened at $2.2 million. The excitement did not stop there, as Fire and Ash also sold around 273K tickets in a single day. Now, mind you, this happened midweek, which makes the turnout even more telling about how interested French audiences are.

Avatar Fire and Ash vs The Way of Water France Opening Comparison

What makes the French story more interesting is how Fire and Ash compares with its own past. While The Way of Water still holds an edge globally for now, France tells a different story altogether.

Fire and Ash has already beaten The Way of Water’s opening day numbers in the country. The earlier film earned around $2.9 million on its opening day, although ticket sales at that time were affected by France’s football World Cup match. Even with that context noted, Fire and Ash stepping ahead shows how strong the current buzz is. The film is now looking at an estimated $12 million to $15 million across its five-day opening run in France alone, a number that signals confidence rather than surprise.

Avatar Fire and Ash Italy Box Office Marks Biggest Opening of 2025

Italy is following closely behind, showing similar enthusiasm. Fire and Ash recorded the biggest opening of 2025 in Italy by earning $1.4 million on Wednesday. This figure matches the opening day numbers of Lilo & Stitch and moves past Jurassic World: Rebirth, which opened at around $1.1 million in the same market. Around 130K tickets were sold on opening day in Italy, clearly reflecting the level of excitement among Italian moviegoers.

The comparison with The Way of Water in Italy shows a slight gap, as the earlier film earned about $1.6 million on its opening day. Even so, Fire and Ash is expected to pull in somewhere between $8 million $11 million over its five-day weekend in Italy.

With Europe responding this strongly and global numbers still building, Fire and Ash looks set to continue the franchise’s remarkable streak and move steadily toward becoming the third consecutive billion-dollar success under the Avatar banner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

