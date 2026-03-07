The Young and the Restless is focused on several rivalries at the moment, the most recurring one being the Victor Newman and Jack Abbott one. At the moment, Victor has kidnapped Jack and even sprung Patty Williams on him. After ten long years, the character is back on the show.

Stacy Haiduk is back to reprise the role, and fans are intrigued to see how things will unfold. Patty has been a key character in Jack’s story because of her constant, never-ending obsession with him. And now it’s time for Jack to be shocked to see her again. Here’s what we know about this return.

The Young & The Restless: What To Expect From Stacy Haiduk’s Return As Patty Weaver

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Stacy revealed that she was just done with her latest stint on Days of Our Lives when she got the text to rejoin The Young and the Restless as Patty again. For the unversed, Stacy has been portraying both Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks on Days.

The actress stated that the offer to come back to Y&R came at the perfect time. “Honestly, I had hoped through the years that it would come around again,” she said, and added, “I missed Patty and missed playing her. I had hoped that they would come calling,” but didn’t know it would be so right.

Stacy played the role from 2009 to 2016, and now, ten years later, she is back as Patricia “Patty” Williams. “I always felt that Patty never got her fair shot,” referring to the character ending up in an asylum. She revealed that she is thrilled to be back on the show and is looking forward to what’s next.

As for how it felt reliving the role ten years later, Stacy divulged, “You kind of read it on a page, and then it starts coming alive again once all the pieces are together on the set.” She teased that Patty is not going to be the same as she was before. She has grown up a lot and is a bit more put-together.

The 57-year-old continued, “Patty has some unfinished business that she needs to take care of, and who knows who she’s going to run into, right? It’s not going to be boring.” She concluded that Patty will be bringing a lot of excitement to town and has a “new power behind her” for causing havoc.

