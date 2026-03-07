The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Roman and Abe comforting Kayla. On the other hand, Steve and Jada continued to pore over tips as they tried to find Stephanie. Meanwhile, Stephanie planned an escape. And then lastly, EJ shocked Paulina when he showed her that Lexie was alive.

From struggles and escapes to tracking and discoveries, the fans have a lot to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 9, 2026

The first episode of the week features Gwen trying to get Melinda to switch sides. But will she be successful or not? When Gabi and Theo bond, what will this lead to? Up next, Paulina rips into EJ. Is this about him revealing Lexie is alive? Meanwhile, Javi offers Leo a chance for them to reconcile.

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Elsewhere, Belle leans on Brady. On the other hand, Kristen struggles with her emotions. Dimitri and Leo finalize a plan. But will they actually be able to execute it properly or not? Liam asks Ari out. Is she going to say yes?

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Xander and Sarah share a nice moment. Will this lead to their reunion or not? Steve and Brady question what they believe about Jeremy. Stephanie pulls a fast one on her stalker. Will it work? EJ compliments Johnny. Is this going to improve the bond? Paulina confides in Chanel. Is this about Lexie?

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Steve turns to Rafe for help. Will they be able to find out where Stephanie is? Kayla reaches out to Cat while Rolf makes a shocking discovery. Up next, Stephanie and Jeremy work together. But are they going to be able to succeed? EJ reveals his plan to Paulina. How will she react to the same?

Friday, March 13, 2026

The last episode of the week features Jeremy embracing Stephanie. Cat confronts EJ. Is this also about Stephanie? Steve and Brady track down Stephanie’s kidnapper. And then last but not least, Alex helps Rafe.

