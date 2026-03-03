Days of Our Lives has been buzzing with character exits, actor recasts, emotional farewells, and major drama. The couples on the show are also going through major changes, whether it’s Holly and Tate, Sarah and Brady, or Johnny and Chanel. Romance, pregnancies, and lies are on the horizon.

With missions, health scares, kidnappings, secrets, resurrections, and major trickery on the cards, the soap opera has some major storylines planned for the residents of Salem, Illinois. Here’s what some of these couples and pairings of the Peacock streaming daytime drama will be up to this month.

Days Of Our Lives: Holly & Tate To Gabi & Philip, What To Expect From Couples In March

Starting off, Cat Greene pulls EJ DiMera into a kiss. She has been working as EJ’s assistant but is searching for dirt on him behind his back. And while she has her own mission to dig up, their proximity has brought them closer. And now, when she pulls him in for a kiss, what will happen?

How will EJ respond? Is this another one of Cat’s tricks to ensure that EJ puts his guard down? Or is she actually falling for him? Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez and Philip Kiriakis say I love you to each other for the first time. The two have been romancing over time and have grown major feelings.

Be it moments of emotional support or enjoying each other’s company, the duo have been avidly spending time together. And it seems their feelings have grown to a stage where they are confessing their love for one another. This is a milestone for the relationship, but there are secrets between them.

How will Philip react when he finds out the truth Gabi has been hiding from him? Will that be the end of their romance? Regardless, for now, they have much to celebrate. And then lastly, Tate Black suggests Holly Jonas take a pregnancy test. What is this about, and why is he suggesting it?

Is she actually pregnant? Is Tate’s suggestion to take a pregnancy test backed by something factual or simply a fear? How will Holly react to it? Is she actually going to take a test to figure out if she is pregnant or not?

