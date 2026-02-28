The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena managing to get through to Kayla. Up next, Alex and Brady teamed up to find Stephanie. On the other hand, Steve and Jada searched around for leads. Leo and Dimitri shared their fears, and Stephanie tried to free herself.

From comforting and questioning to lecturing and escapes, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 2, 2026

The first episode of the week features Stephanie being stunned to learn the identity of her stalker. How will she react? Rolf busies himself with the pod while Maggie keeps Julie company. Gabi consoles Philip. Will it work out?

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Justin comforts Alex. But will the latter be able to find his wife? Xander and Kate lay out their plan while Theo makes an offer to Johnny. Will any of this change things? Stephanie remains stuck with Jeremy, but what will she do about this? EJ and Gwen pay a visit to the person in the pod. Who is it?

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Marlena cautions Xander. Is he going to listen to her advice? Maggie and Sarah question Holly’s behavior. Will the two get the answers they are hoping for? Gwen vents to Cat. But about what? Is this about EJ? Paulina questions EJ. How will he respond? Meanwhile, Tate asks Ari for help.

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Brady lectures Tate and Holly. Will this cause even more friction between them? Sarah and Xander have a bit of a thaw. But for how long? Johnny and Chanel face a crucial appointment. Is this regarding her pregnancy? Melinda tries to get through to Sophia. But will she be successful or not?

Friday, March 6, 2026

The final episode of the week features Roman and Abe comforting Kayla. Steve and Jada continue to pore over tips. Stephanie plans an escape. Will she manage it? And last but not least, EJ shocks Paulina. But how?

