The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, continues to perform decently at the Indian box office during the weekdays of the second week. After growing on the second Tuesday, the film saw an expected dip on Wednesday, day 13. In the meantime, it has finally surpassed the box office returns made by Sunny Deol’s Border 2 to become the most profitable Bollywood film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Kerala Story sequel did a business of 1.59 crore on the second Wednesday, day 13, a drop of 26.04% from day 12’s 2.15 crore. Such a drop was expected since the film was coming off the discounted ticket rates on the second Tuesday (Blockbuster Tuesday offer). Overall, the film has earned an estimated 38.34 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 45.24 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Day 8 – 2.7 crore

Day 9 – 3.75 crore

Day 10 – 3.3 crore

Day 11 – 1.95 crore

Day 12 – 2.15 crore

Day 13 – 1.59 crore

Total – 38.34 crore

Surpasses the box office returns of Border 2!

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 38.34 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 10.34 crore. Calculated further, it equals 36.92% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

With 36.92% returns, The Kerala Story 2 has surpassed Border 2’s returns, becoming the most profitable Bollywood film of the year. For those who don’t know, Border 2 was made at a budget of 275 crore and has earned 362.25 crore net so far, thus enjoying an ROI of 87.25 crore. It equals 31.72% returns.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 38.34 crore

ROI – 10.34 crore

ROI% – 36.92%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office North America Advance Booking: Hits 36% Jump – Ranveer Singh’s Opening Weekend Already Surpasses 4 Shah Rukh Khan Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News