Ranveer Singh’s roar is getting louder with the advance booking of his upcoming biggie picking up momentum like crazy. As we head into the final countdown for the release of Dhurandhar 2, the film is not just looking at a big opening – it is hunting for history. The latest advance booking reports suggest that the revenge saga is inches away from snatching the title of the biggest paid previews in the history of Indian Cinema.

Ranveer Singh’s Final Push!

The growth in the last 24 hours has been nothing short of phenomenal. While the film stood at a gross collection of 15.9 crore (excluding blocked seats) till 2 PM on Tuesday, March 10, a massive surge in demand has pushed the total collection for Day 0 (Paid Previews) to a staggering 19.01 crore, till 2 PM on Wednesday, March 11.

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Advance Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 aimed for an almost 20% increase in the gross collection in the last 24 hours. Till March 10, the film had sold 2.86 lakh tickets. Adding nearly 70K tickets in a single day shows the immense on-the-ground craze as the release date arrives. The film needs just 1.99 crore more to cross the 21-crore mark and officially claim the record for the biggest paid preview collections ever recorded in Indian Cinema.

Currently, the record for the biggest paid preview of Indian Cinema is with Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG! The bigger achievement is that Ranveer Singh would claim this record, with its advance sales itself, while there are still 8 days remaining for the film to arrive!

With 3.56 lakh tickets already in the bag, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to open with the loudest roar of Hindi Cinema! The film is increasing the number of paid previews at the box office every single day, and it would be a celebration on the evening of March 18, something one would not have seen before!

