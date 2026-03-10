Anurag Singh’s Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2, was the first box office success of 2026 in Bollywood. No other Hindi film has yet entered the 100 crore club, although Dhurandhar 2 is set to create new milestones soon. As for the Sunny Deol starrer, it is nearing the end of its theatrical journey. Scroll below for the day 46 worldwide update!
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 46
According to estimates, Border 2 earned 7 lakh on day 46. It finally dropped below the ten lakh mark on the seventh Monday. There is no new release on Friday, so the epic war action drama will continue to mint moolah for a few more days, though on the lower end.
The net box office collection in India reaches 362.11 crore*. Sunny Deol starrer is made on a reported budget of 275 crore. Producers T-Series and JP Films have earned 87.11 crore in 46 days, making it a profitable affair at the Indian box office.
Trending
Check out the detailed week-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Week 1: 244.97 crore
- Week 2: 78.92 crore
- Week 3: 26.45 crore
- Week 4: 7.35 crore
- Week 5: 2.55 crore*
- Week 6: 1.43 crore*
- Day 43: 12 lakh
- Day 44: 12 lakh
- Day 45: 13 lakh
- Day 46: 7 lakh
Total – 362.11 crore*
Where does it stand at the worldwide box office?
At the worldwide box office, Border 2 has amassed 484.53 crore gross. This includes 57.25 crore from its overseas run, which has been concluded. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer will wrap up around 485 crore globally!
Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 46 Summary
- Budget: 275 crore
- India net: 362.11 crore*
- ROI: 87.11 crore
- ROI%: 31.67%
- India gross: 427.28 crore*
- Overseas gross: 57.25 crore
- Worldwide gross: 484.53 crore*
- Verdict: Plus
*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking (Paid Previews): Axes Stree 2, But Can It Beat OG To Rewrite History For Indian Cinema?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News