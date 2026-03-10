Anurag Singh’s Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2, was the first box office success of 2026 in Bollywood. No other Hindi film has yet entered the 100 crore club, although Dhurandhar 2 is set to create new milestones soon. As for the Sunny Deol starrer, it is nearing the end of its theatrical journey. Scroll below for the day 46 worldwide update!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 46

According to estimates, Border 2 earned 7 lakh on day 46. It finally dropped below the ten lakh mark on the seventh Monday. There is no new release on Friday, so the epic war action drama will continue to mint moolah for a few more days, though on the lower end.

The net box office collection in India reaches 362.11 crore*. Sunny Deol starrer is made on a reported budget of 275 crore. Producers T-Series and JP Films have earned 87.11 crore in 46 days, making it a profitable affair at the Indian box office.