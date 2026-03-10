Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is all set for a grand theatrical release on March 19, with paid previews on March 18. Going by the advance booking numbers, it is confirmed that the magnum opus will make history with paid previews and also mark a historic start for Bollywood. Amid this, for Sanjay Dutt, it’s all set to be the fourth film to cross the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office on day 1.

Sanjay Dutt is all set to cross the 50 crore mark on day 1 for the 4th time

In the post-COVID era, Dutt has secured key roles in several magnum opuses, helping him achieve big numbers at the Indian box office. He made his Kannada debut with KGF Chapter 2, featuring Yash in the lead role. It registered a mind-blowing start of 116 crore net. It was followed by his Tamil debut, Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, which scored 64.8 crore net.

This year, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. It also clocked a strong 62.9 crore net on the opening day. Now, he’s returning to the big screens with Dhurandhar 2, which aims for a historic start at the Indian box office. Including paid previews, the film targets the opening day of 100 crore net, and even if it misses the mark, it’ll still be special for Dutt.

As we can see, KGF Chapter 2, Leo, and The Raja Saab comfortably crossed the 50 crore net milestone on their opening days. Now, with Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay Dutt is all set to achieve the feat for the fourth time, which is some achievement. With the Dhurandhar sequel enjoying crazy hype on the ground, the veteran actor is ready to unleash many more milestones.

Dhurandhar 2 is likely to become Sanjay Dutt’s highest-grosser

Currently, Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing film in Sanjay Dutt’s career, with a worldwide gross of 1354.84 crore. Considering the massive buzz, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to easily overtake its predecessor if word of mouth is positive. So, Dutt is likely to taste the highest-grossing film of his career with the upcoming magnum opus.

