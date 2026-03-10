Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar 2 has created a storm even before its arrival at the box office. The paid previews, scheduled for March 18, 2026, have surpassed Stree 2 by a huge margin to create history for Bollywood. Can Aditya Dhar’s directorial now beat Pawan Kalyan’s OG? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking for paid previews

Given the predecessor’s massive success, a good response was expected. But Dhurandhar: The Revenge has knocked it out of the park. According to Sacnilk, it has collected 15.91 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) from paid previews. Over 2.86 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation from over 8K shows.

As one would expect, the majority of tickets have been sold in the Hindi belt, accounting for 97.6% of total pre-sales. Among states, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka are the best-performing markets. There are still 9 days until the premiere shows, and we’re all excited to see where it eventually lands in advance booking!

Dhurandhar 2 vs Stree 2 paid previews

In 2024, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 achieved new milestones by clocking paid previews of a whopping 9.40 crore net in India. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed it, with 69% higher sales, setting a new record for the highest premiere sales in the history of Bollywood.

Can it beat Pawan Kalyan’s OG?

The last and final target is to create a new feat of Indian cinema. Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG had registered the highest-ever paid previews for an Indian film, with its massive collection of 21 crore net. Ranveer Singh starrer only needs a 32% jump to beat that mark. There’s ample time to break that record, but only time will tell if history will be rewritten!

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Needs Less Than 3 Crore To Cross Border 2’s ROI

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News