Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG has managed to gain good viewership numbers in its debut week on Netflix. The film has managed to enter the top 5 debuts for Tollywood on Netflix in 2024-25. Interestingly, it has dethroned Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR films from the top 5 and top 10, respectively!

Pawan Kalyan Pushes Devara & Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram, with a viewership of 3.1 million in its debut week, was pushed out of the top 5. Meanwhile, Devara, which garnered 2.2 million views on Netflix in its debut week, without the Hindi version, has walked out of the top 10 debuts on the platform for a Tollywood film.

They Call Him OG OTT Verdict

According to data by Netflix from October 20 – 26, 2025, They Call Him OG garnered a viewership of 3.2 million on Netflix against 8 million viewing hours and secured the 5th spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by an Indonesian Zombie film, The Elixir.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership for Tollywood films that arrived on Netflix after completing their theatrical run (2024 – 2025).

Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Lucky Baskhar: 5.1 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 4.5 Million (Hindi) HIT 3: 4.2 Million They Call Him OG: 3.2 Million Guntur Kaaram: 3.1 Million Mad Square: 2.9 Million Kingdom: 2.9 Million Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 2.5 Million Daaku Maharaaj: 2.4 Million

They Call Him OG is trending in India at the number 1 spot in the list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week. Meanwhile, it is trending in the top 10 spots in 10 other countries, including Mauritius, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, and the UAE.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

