After being a topic of discussion for almost a couple of months, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has wrapped up its journey at the worldwide box office. Riding on a massive budget, the magnum opus successfully recovered its cost through a theatrical run alone and emerged as a big success. As per the previous update, it had earned above 1050 crores gross, and now, as per the final collection update, it has added a few more lakhs to the overall tally. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial was released in theatres on June 27, and recently, the makers even celebrated 50 glorious days by releasing a special poster. After achieving such a feat, the biggie is practically out of Indian theatres as several new films have replaced it. Yes, there are some shows at selected locations, but the collections from those shows will be negligible. On the other side, the overseas run of this Prabhas starrer has come to an end.

As per the final collection update, Kalki 2898 AD has ended its domestic journey by earning 653.21 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 770.78 crores gross. In overseas, the film amassed a staggering 283.89 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the biggie has closed its worldwide box office journey at 1054.67 crores gross.

In the list of highest-grossing Indian films globally, Kalki 2898 AD has ended its journey by being the seventh highest-grosser of all time, below Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (1060.43 crores gross). In the second phase of release, the film will definitely surpass Pathaan to grab the sixth spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Dangal – 1970 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores RRR – 1271.30 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1143.59 crores Pathaan – 1060.43 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores Animal – 910.72 crores Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores

Meanwhile, the magnum opus was made at a budget of 600 crores, as per reports. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani, and others in key roles.

