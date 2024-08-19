Thangalaan is turning out to be a losing affair at the worldwide box office, as the collections that have come so far are extremely underwhelming. Considering the talks surrounding the film, it was expected to fetch big numbers, but that hasn’t happened so far, and in the extended opening weekend, it even failed to touch the 50 crore mark. Keep reading to know where it stands after 4 days!

Chiyaan Vikram tasted big success with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, but when it comes to solo success, the actor has been out of touch for some time now. His Cobra was a big failure, and fans expected a comeback with his latest release, but the film has failed to deliver. Despite no such competition in front of it, the Pa. Ranjith directorial didn’t earn big.

Thangalaan ended its extended opening weekend journey by earning 5.80 crores on Sunday, taking the 4-day total to 29.60 crores at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at just 34.92 crores. In overseas, too, the performance has been dismal, and just 11 crores gross came so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer stands at 45.92 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

A score below 50 crores gross during the opening weekend pretty much seals Thangalaan’s fate, as from today onwards, there’s no chance of a miraculous turnaround. It needs to be noted that the film is mounted on a big scale, and the reported budget is 135 crores. Against such a cost, the performance needs to be really strong, and that is completely missing here.

At the Indian box office, Thangalaan has earned 29.60 crores, so it needs 105.40 crores more to recover the budget, which is an impossible thing.

