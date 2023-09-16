Chiyaan Vikram Car Collection Revealed! From 3.8 Crore Worth Porsche 911 Turbo To Audi R8 Costing 2.70 Crore, Anniyan Actor's Luxurious Fleet Of Wheels That Define Style, His Superstardom!

Chiyaan Vikram, popularly known as Kennedy John Victor, is one of the finest actors in the South Indian film industry who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. The actor made a name for himself by portraying a diverse range of characters on screen with utmost hard work.

In 1990, he made his debut with En Kadhal Kanmani, a small-budget love story featuring him alongside Rekha Nambiar. Ever since then, Vikram has climbed to the top of the industry through his unwavering dedication and created his own space.

Vikram gained his first recognition for his acting skills in Malayalam movies such as ‘Dhruvam’. Known for his adaptability and range as an actor, Vikram has been a part of innumerable successful films and has earned his lifestyle. Today, he is able to afford expensive and exquisite cars.

So let’s take a look at his car collection.

Audi R8

One of the Audi vehicles in Vikram‘s garage is an Audi R8. The sports car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine that produces 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 205 mph. The car features a lightweight carbon fiber construction, all-wheel drive system, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is priced at Rs 2.70 crore in India.

Audi A4

Next comes an Audi A4, which is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 188 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph. It features a modern design with LED headlights and a singleframe grille. The luxury sedan in the Ponniyin Selvan actor’s garage is worth Rs 46.94 lakh in India.

Audi Q7

Vikram’s Audi Q7 is a luxury SUV worth Rs 80 lakh in India. The SUV is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds with a top speed of 130 mph.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Chiyaan Vikram also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth Rs 86 lakh in India. The automobile is powered by a 2.8-liter four-cylinder engine that can produce 174 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds. The vehicle, which has a boxy and muscular design with a chrome grille and large fender flares, comes with a top speed of 107 mph.

Porsche 911 Turbo

Last but not the least, comes the most expensive car in Vikram’s automobile list; the Porsche 911 Turbo. The current generation of the sports car, which will be introduced in 2020, features a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine with 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The 911 Turbo is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can easily accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. The car, which is priced at a whopping cost of Rs 3.8 crore in India, comes with a top speed of 198 mph.

