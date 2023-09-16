From Bollywood to Down South, the entertainment industry has housed innumerable controversies as it doesn’t take mere seconds for the fuel to catch fire in showbiz. Like other popular actors, veteran South Indian actor Sivakumar was also embroiled in a controversy, not once, but twice, when a fan tried taking a selfie without his permission and he just knocked their phones away. While he apologised to the fan the first time, the second time he just kept quiet and didn’t issue a statement.

Later, at the audio launch of Tamil film July Kaatril, Sivakumar’s son Karthi was shocked when actress Kasturi Shankar took a dig at his father’s selfie controversy and cracked an insensitive joke.

Kasthuri who was willing to take a selfie with Karthi said, “As your dad is not around, let me take a selfie with you”. This statement visibly irked Karthi and he refused to click the selfie. Hitting back at people who attempt to take selfies without permission, Karthi said, “This is completely unwanted now. The act of taking a selfie is just disrespectful in recent times.”

Karthi added, “There is no sense for people to ask others before taking a photo. Instead, they just shove the phone on to your face. On top of it, the mobile phone has heavy flashes which might affect a person with migraine. It is just disheartening to see people stoop down to such levels that they cannot even ask permission of the concerned person.”

The Ponniyin Selvan star then smiled and said, “I had to say it now, otherwise I wouldn’t get a chance. There is no respect for anyone or anything in the world.” Kasthuri had reportedly realised her mistake, while many people thought that it was an unnecessary jibe which was not required.

