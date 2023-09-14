From Down South to Bollywood, the entertainment industry has housed innumerable controversies. It doesn’t take mere seconds for the fuel to catch fire in showbiz. But more frequently than not, these groundless rumours hold no weight. The controversy between superstar Ajith Kumar and filmmaker Bala is one such well-hyped tale. Rumour has it Bala had allegedly physically assaulted the actor over a disagreement related to a film. However, it wasn’t until recently it was revealed that there was no spat but baseless assumptions.

Tamil film ‘Naan Kadavul’ is one of the most noted works of Bala’s career, bagging him the coveted National Award. The film featured Arya in the leading role, but did you know it was Ajith who was first approached for the critically acclaimed film?

According to multiple media reports, Ajith Kumar was first approached for ‘Naan Kadavul’ and the actor had also given his dates to Bala, clearing his schedule for the coming months. However, it was later revealed that the actor had walked out of the project owing to differences with the director. Although Ajith did not cite the exact reasons for quitting the film he had already signed, Kumudham and Nakkeeran magazines later revealed what transpired between both parties.

As per IBM, Kumudham, and Nakkeeran magazines revealed that both parties had a meeting at a hotel to discuss the future of the project. Ajith Kumar was then informed that the filmmaker is exploring other opportunities, planning to drop him out of the film owing to a tight budget. But by then, Thala had already begun to prep for his role and was disheartened to learn the latest development.

The argument started after the director demanded the actor to pay the advance amount taken by him but the latter was adamant about not returning it as his months of hard work had gone into vain. In the end, Ajith settled the matter by returning the amount.

There was no physical violence, albeit disagreement, between Ajith and Bala. The same was also confirmed by the director later. “Assaulting him in a hotel room is a media-created story, but I admit that there were issues between us,” Bala was quoted by IBM. When the filmmaker was asked to spill more beans on the incident, he responded, “This question should be asked to the Ultimate star (Ajith).”

Ajith Kumar, however, never responded to the assumptions and maintained his distance from Bala.

