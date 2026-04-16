Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are undoubtedly two of the biggest Kollywood superstars, and their crowd pull is immense. In the post-COVID era, both have delivered their highest-grossing films, but there has been inconsistent performance. As a result, they are in deficit when we compare the cumulative Indian box office collections with the budgets of their post-COVID releases. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Thalapathy Vijay suffers a deficit despite scoring 900 crore+

In the post-COVID era, Vijay has been a part of four theatrical releases, starting with Beast. Mounted on a budget of 150 crore, Beast earned 130.25 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by Varisu, which scored 178.14 crore net against a budget of 200 crore. Leo was made on a budget of 285 crore, while it earned 341.04 crore net. The Greatest Of All Time was made on a reported budget of 400 crore and earned 252.71 crore net.

Overall, Thalapathy Vijay amassed a cumulative net collection of 902.14 crore against a cumulative budget of 1035 crore. It’s a deficit of 132.86 crore or 14.72%. While the deficit isn’t that huge, it still indicates underperformance of some of Vijay’s releases.

Take a look at the budgets and domestic collections of Vijay’s post-COVID releases:

Beast: Budget – 150 crore | Collection – 130.25 crore

| Collection – Varisu: Budget – 200 crore | Collection – 178.14 crore

| Collection – Leo: Budget – 285 crore | Collection – 341.04 crore

| Collection – The Greatest Of All Time: Budget – 400 crore | Collection – 252.71 crore

Total: Budget – 1035 crore | Collection – 902.14 crore

Ajith Kumar faces a deficit of over 30% post-COVID

Just like Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar also has had four releases post-COVID. It started with Valimai, which was made on a budget of 150 crore and earned 106.1 crore net. It was followed by Thunivu, which scored 121.87 crore net against a cost of 200 crore. Vidaamuyarchi earned 80.58 crore net against a budget of 185 crore. Good Bad Ugly earned 153.77 crore net against a reported budget of 200 crore.

Overall, Ajith Kumar raked in a cumulative collection of 462.32 crore net against a cumulative budget of 735 crore. If calculated, the deficit is 272.68 crore, or 37.09%. As we can see, Ajith is facing a much higher deficit post-COVID than Vijay, thus putting the latter in a better position.

Take a look at the budgets and domestic collections of Ajith’s post-COVID releases:

Valimai: Budget – 150 crore | Collection – 106.1 crore

| Collection – Thunivu: Budget – 200 crore | Collection – 121.87 crore

| Collection – Vidaamuyarchi: Budget – 185 crore | Collection – 80.58 crore

| Collection – Good Bad Ugly: Budget – 200 crore | Collection – 153.77 crore

Total: Collection – 735 crore | Collection – 462.32 crore

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