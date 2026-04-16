Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, exceeded expectations during its theatrical run and has now concluded the run after seven weeks. After a decent start, it maintained strong momentum and emerged as a massive success at the worldwide box office. Mounted on a budget of less than 10 crore, the film recorded a fantastic 594% returns in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Kollywood comedy drama was released in theaters on February 27. It received positive reviews from critics and, among the audience, it enjoyed a favorable word of mouth. It was praised for Radikaa’s performance, the concept, and the overall execution. Such a reception helped the film become a big success and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Thaai Kizhavi opened at 2.7 crore and, over its lifetime run, multiplied its opening-day collection by 23 times. As per the final collection update, the film concluded its domestic run at 62.46 crore net, which equals 73.7 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 10.35 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 84.05 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 62.46 crore

India gross – 73.7 crore

Overseas gross – 10.35 crore

Worldwide gross – 84.05 crore

Box office verdict of Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made on a budget of 9 crore, and against this cost, it earned 62.46 crore net. So, in the lifetime run, the film enjoyed a return on investment (ROI) of 53.46 crore. Calculated further, it equals 594% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 62.46 crore

ROI – 53.46 crore

ROI% – 594%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

The Kollywood comedy drama is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in key roles. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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