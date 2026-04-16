Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, was released amid decent expectations, but so far, it has underperformed at the Indian box office. During the opening weekend, it was clear the film would struggle going forward, and that’s exactly what happened. In the first 6 days, it scored below 30 crore net, and considering the budget involved, the film is heading towards a losing verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dacoit earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The action romantic drama earned 1.05 crore on the first Wednesday, day 6, showing a 53.33% drop from day 5’s 2.25 crore. Overall, it has earned 27.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 31.91 crore gross. Considering the poor momentum, the film won’t be able to make even respectable earnings in the coming days and is heading towards a lifetime collection of below 40 crore net.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 5.45 crore

Day 2 – 5.5 crore

Day 3 – 4.8 crore

Day 4 – 2.1 crore

Day 5 – 2.25 crore

Day 6 – 1.05 crore

Total – 27.05 crore

No post-COVID hat-trick of successful films for Adivi Sesh

Dacoit was reportedly made on a budget of 62 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 27.05 crore net so far, thus recovering 43.62% of the budget. To enter the safe zone, the film must make 100% recovery, which will be achieved at a net collection of 62 crore. Since reaching 62 crore net is not possible, the film is heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 62 crore

India net collection – 27.05 crore

Recovery – 43.63%

Deficit – 34.95 crore

Deficit% – 56.37%

In the post-COVID era, Adivi Sesh has delivered two back-to-back successful films, Major and HIT: The Second Case. He had a chance to score a hat-trick with Dacoit, but unfortunately, the film failed to do so. So, the actor’s winning streak has finally ended.

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