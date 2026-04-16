After a decent start, Love Insurance Kompany is struggling to maintain the momentum and raking in underwhelming collections at the Indian box office. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty in key roles, the film was expected to perform well given Pradeep Ranganathan’s 100% track record, but it failed to make an impact. Now, it is heading towards a losing verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Kollywood sci-fi romantic comedy entertainer benefited from the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti holiday on day 5, but the next day, day 6, it saw a big drop and earned 1.45 crore. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 31.6 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 37.28 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 5.65 crore

Day 2 – 6.45 crore

Day 3 – 6.1 crore

Day 4 – 2.4 crore

Day 5 – 3.55 crore

Day 6 – 1.45 crore

Total – 31.6 crore

Love Insurance Kompany heading towards a losing verdict

Love Insurance Kompany was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 31.6 crore net so far. So, in just 6 days, it has recovered 52.66% of the budget. While the pace looks good, it won’t be able to make a full recovery and is likely to conclude its run at 42-50 crore net. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’ll be securing a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crore

India net collection – 31.6 crore

Recovery – 52.67%

Deficit – 28.4 crore

Deficit% – 47.33

More about the film

Love Insurance Kompany is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. It is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It also stars Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, and Shah Ra. The film is distributed by Red Giant Movies. It was theatrically released on April 10.

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