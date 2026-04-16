Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 has achieved massive milestones in its box office run. It is yet to conclude one month in theatres, but is already inching closer to the 1150 crore mark in India across all languages. But the spy action thriller has dropped below 5 crore on the fourth Wednesday. Will it still be able to beat Pushpa 2? Scroll below for a detailed day 28 report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28

Indian cinema was very well aware that Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be a sure-shot blockbuster. Even big-budget films like Bhooth Bangla and Toxic ended up postponing to avoid a box office clash. For almost four weeks, Aditya Dhar’s directorial enjoyed a free run and dominated the screens like a king.

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 added 4.5 crore to its kitty on day 28. It witnessed am 18% drop compared to the fourth Monday of 5.25 crore. Individually, the hold is fantastic. But if it has to beat Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) and become the highest-grossing film in India, it must keep up the pace.

The cumulative total in India stands at 1134.80 crore net after 28 days, all languages included. It is close to concluding its box office journey in the other 4 languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) and will now rely only on the Hindi belt. Ranveer Singh starrer still needs 131.17 crore net to beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which is a considerable margin.

Here is the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Day 23: 7.25 crore

Day 24: 14 crore

Day 25: 15.5 crore

Day 26: 5.25 crore

Day 27: 7.3 crore

Day 28: 4.5 crore

Total: 1134.80 crore

Bhooth Bangla enters the box office battle!

On April 17, 2026, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is arriving in theatres. This would lead to a considerable reduction in Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s show count. Even the footfalls will now get divided, making it challenging for Aditya Dhar‘s film to bridge the gap with Pushpa 2. Only time will tell whether it makes history, becoming the highest-grossing film in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1134.80 crore

ROI: 909.8 crore

ROI%: 404.35%

India gross: 1339 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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