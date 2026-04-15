Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has emerged as one of the landmark films of Indian cinema. Backed by insane hype and strong word of mouth, the film has amassed historic numbers at the Indian box office so far, and there’s still some fuel left in the tank. Speaking about the run in the South Indian states, the biggie has hit it out of the park. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The first installment of the franchise performed surprisingly well in the southern states, especially in Karnataka and the Telugu market (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Also, after its OTT release, it built solid goodwill due to its powerful content. As a result, the pre-release buzz was extremely high before the sequel’s theatrical release, and so far, it has enjoyed an unprecedented response.

Thunderous box office response in the South Indian states

Backed by strong word of mouth, Dhurandhar 2 has made history as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the South Indian states by a huge margin. It has been learned that the film has earned a mammoth 286.56 crore gross (estimates) in 27 days. Such insane box office numbers have come from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. It surpassed Jawan (188.13 crore gross) by a margin of 98.43 crore.

From Karnataka alone, Dhurandhar 2 has earned a massive 133.9 crore gross. Telangana has contributed 68.73 crore gross so far, followed by Andhra Pradesh’s 27.55 crore gross. In Tamil Nadu, the film has grossed 37.46 crore, while in Kerala, it has grossed 18.92 crore.

Can Dhurandhar 2 make history by beating Avatar: The Way Of Water?

For those who don’t know, Avatar: The Way Of Water holds the record for being the highest-grossing non-South film in the South Indian states with a staggering collection of 296.9 crore gross. If a comparison is made, the Dhurandhar sequel needs 10.35 crore more to overtake Avatar 2. While the remaining distance looks coverable, it looks a bit out of reach as the film has now started slowing down.

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