Vaazha 2 has exceeded expectations at the worldwide box office, raking in solid numbers on a daily basis. Backed by solid pre-release buzz, the film started its run on a strong note, and, thanks to favorable word of mouth, there has been no looking back. Already, it has become Mollywood’s sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, and now, it is inches away from grabbing the fifth spot. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

In India, the film maintained an excellent hold, scoring 4.95 crore on the second Tuesday, day 13, thus showing a negligible drop of just 1.98% from day 12’s 5.05 crore. Overall, it has earned a solid 87.5 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 103.25 crore gross. Overseas, it has scored 74.75 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 13-day worldwide box office total stands at a whopping 178 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 87.5 crore

India gross – 103.25 crore

Overseas gross – 74.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 178 crore

All set to become Mollywood’s 5th highest-grosser

With 178 crore gross in the kitty, Vaazha 2 is already the sixth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. Today, on day 14, it will overtake 2018 (181 crore gross) to grab the fifth spot as it needs to earn just 3.01 crore more. Considering the strong momentum, the film also has a chance to overtake Thudarum (237.76 crore gross).

If Vaazha 2 registers solid numbers during the third weekend, there’s also an outside chance of hitting the 250 crore mark.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Vaazha 2 – 178 crore (13 days) Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

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