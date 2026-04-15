Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is all set for its big release this Friday (April 17), but before that, paid previews are scheduled for Thursday (April 16) from 9 pm onwards. After the grand success of Dhurandhar 2, there’s a strong need for a complete family entertainer, and the upcoming horror-comedy entertainer fits perfectly into the mould. Let’s find out how the film is faring day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office!

Since Dhurandhar 2 has been watched by the majority of moviegoers, there’s a space for this Akshay Kumar starrer if it offers good content. As far as opening day is concerned, the film carries decent buzz on the ground level due to the return of Akshay and Priyadarshan’s duo. This is also getting reflected in pre-sales, where the film has now started showing some momentum.

Bhooth Bangla day 1 advance booking report

The advance booking for Bhooth Bangla‘s opening day opened recently, and while the pace wasn’t up to the mark initially, it picked up decently in the last few hours. As per the latest update (as of 6 pm IST), the horror-comedy entertainer has sold 12,000+ tickets for day 1, excluding paid preview ticket sales. In terms of collections, it has grossed around 22 lakh (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the opening day. As of now, around 4,000 shows are listed for booking, and the count is expected to surge by tomorrow.

Among states, Maharashtra is leading pre-sales, grossing 3.13 lakh. It is followed by Gujarat with 3.1 lakh. In West Bengal, the film has sold 2.84 lakh tickets.

Bhooth Bangla targets a decent start

With two more days to go, Bhooth Bangla is expected to see a healthy growth in the advance booking, which will set the stage for a decent start at the Indian box office. It seems that the film will conclude day 1 pre-sales at 2-3 crore gross, which would make a start of over 10 crore net easily achievable.

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