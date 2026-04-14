Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal led Dhurandhar 2 is now the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The spy action thriller sequel is now aiming to beat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, but how much more does it need to earn? Scroll below for a detailed day 26 update!

Marching towards the 1750 crore milestone

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been dominating the Indian and international ticket windows since March 19, 2026. Despite new arrivals like Dacoit and Vaazha 2, there’s barely any impact on footfalls, courtesy of the strong word-of-mouth. According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed 1739.14 crore gross worldwide.

The spy action thriller has collected 1123 crore net, which is about 1325.14 crore gross in India. The remaining 414 crore gross is from international markets, including Australia, North America, the UK, and Germany, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 now battles against Baahubali 2

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s sequel is now competing against Baahubali 2 to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 had concluded its global lifetime at 1800 crore gross. This means, Dhurandhar 2 needs 60.86 crore more in the kitty, which can be easily achieved with a steady run.

Post that, it will be the much-awaited battle against Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which has been conquering the throne since 2016 with lifetime gross worldwide earnings of 2059.04 crore.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1739.14 crore (26 days) Pushpa 2: 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore RRR: 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 26 Summary

India net: 1123 crore

India gross: 1325.14 crore

Overseas gross: 414 crore

Worldwide gross: 1739.14 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Still Needs 143 Crore To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of All Time!

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