Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit is currently dwindling at the Indian box office. Expectations were sky-high, but Shaneil Deo’s romantic action drama opened to mixed reviews, which is now impacting the footfalls. But it is at par with Major in the Hindi belt. Scroll below for a day 3 report!

How much has Dacoit earned at the Hindi box office?

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit made a promising opening at the Hindi box office, accumulating 1.1 crore net on day 1. It witnessed a favorable jump on Saturday, adding another 1.35 crore to the kitty. Despite the criticism and mixed word of mouth, it maintained an upward trajectory during its opening weekend. On day 3, Anurag Kashyap further grew to 1.6 crore net.

The total box office collection in the Hindi belt reaches 4.05 crore after the opening weekend. Mind you, there is strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Despite that, the collection has been promising in the first three days. All eyes are now on the Monday test.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown at the Hindi box office (India net earnings):

Day 1: 1.1 crore

Day 2: 1.35 crore

Day 3: 1.6 crore

Total: 4.05 crore

Dacoit gives a tough fight to Major!

Adivi Sesh’s last release in the leading role was Major (2022). It made an opening of 1.1 crore in the Hindi belt, similar to Dacoit. However, the improvement was much better on Saturday, which brought in 1.51 crore, followed by 2.05 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend collection wrapped up at 4.66 crore in the Hindi belt.

In comparison, Mrunal Thakur‘s co-starrer lagged behind by only 61 lakh, which is commendable considering the mixed response. But the real test begins today.

In its lifetime, Major earned 12.96 crore in the Hindi belt. It is to be seen whether Adivi Sesh’s latest release can surpass that mark.

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