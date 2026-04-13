Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, is in rampage mode at the overseas box office. Along with North America and Germany, the spy action thriller is now also dominating Australia. Our ‘King of Lyari’ Ranveer Singh now rules over Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and other Indian superstars. Scroll below for the exciting update!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in Australia?

In 25 days of its box office run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected A$8.04 million at the Australian box office. It was the first-ever Indian film to cross the $6 million mark at the overseas circuit. The streak of success continued as it inaugurated the $7 million club and, now, the $8 million club. That too, in only 25 days, which is unimaginable!

Previously, Dhurandhar (2025) became the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Now, Dhurandhar 2 has set new benchmarks with a margin of A$2.43 million.

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films at the Australian box office:

Dhurandhar 2: A$8.04 million (25 days) Dhurandhar: A$5.61 million Animal: A$5.02 million Pathaan: A$4.72 million Jawan: A$4.68 million Baahubali 2: A$4.50 million Pushpa 2: A$4.48 million RRR: A$3.60 million KGF Chapter 2: A$3.47 million Padmaavat: A$3.16 million

Ranveer Singh topples Shah Rukh Khan & other Indian stars!

If one may have noticed, Ranveer Singh is the only Indian actor to have three entries in the top 10. Along with Dhurandhar 2, Padmaavat and Dhurandhar are also on the list. He has left behind Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier conquered the throne with two titles (Pathaan and Jawan).

All other stars, including Yash (KGF Chapter 2), Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2), Jr NTR & Ram Charan (RRR), Prabhas (Baahubali 2), and Ranbir Kapoor (Animal), have one entry each. Clearly, our ‘King of Lyari’ is now even ruling the Australian markets, and how!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Records 2nd Highest Fourth Weekend, Set To Touch 400% Profits!

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